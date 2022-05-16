Texas Family Finds Multiple Rattlesnakes Inside Pool Noodle

It's snake season and the slithery creatures can be hiding just about anywhere. KCEN reported that one Texas family got an unwelcome surprise after finding multiple rattlesnakes in a pool noodle.

Fire officials with the Salado Volunteer Fire Department sent out a reminder to watch out for snakes after the family found the rattler along with its babies hiding in the pool toy. The department said that someone "picked up one of their pool noodles, a large rattlesnake fell out."

The Salado Volunteer Fire Department wrote on Facebook:

"Before kicking back and relaxing near your pool this summer. We are warning families to be on the lookout after a family accidentally stumbled upon rattlesnakes. When someone picked up one of their pool noodles, a large rattlesnake fell out. And they realized later that several baby snakes were still inside. With the temperatures getting hotter, it's only natural for these snakes to be looking for a cooler place to stay. Snakes will typically seek out dark spaces, so it's best to keep your pool toys elevated or in some type of sealed container."