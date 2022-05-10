This Minneapolis Restaurant Serves Some Of The Best Cheesesteak In America

By Logan DeLoye

May 11, 2022

Philly Cheesesteak
Photo: Getty Images

The restaurant that serves the best cheesesteak in all of Minnesota, also serves some of the best cheesesteaks in America. This Twin Cities staple is known for serving cheesesteak that tastes authentic to Philadelphia.

According to a list put together by Mashed, the best cheesesteak in Minnesota can be found at Frank From Philly and Andrea Pizza. Believe it or not Frank, the owner of the restaurant, is not from Philadelphia. The parents of the brothers who own the restaurant were native to both Sicily and Philly, hence the combination of pizza and cheesesteaks.

Here is what Mashed had to say about Frank From Philly and Andrea Pizza:

"Frank From Philly makes some of the best cheesesteaks in the Minneapolis area. The spot is attached to sibling concept Andrea Pizza, giving diners more choices when they visit, but most are coming for the cheesesteaks. Many of those visitors are also hungry students coming from the nearby University of Michigan campus, MSPMag reported. This Twin Cities eatery is the number one cheesesteak spot on Yelp in Minneapolis, and number two in St. Paul (second to Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks). In 2018, the restaurant was highlighted by CBS Philly for having some authentic cheesesteaks to serve to visiting Eagles fans in town for the Super Bowl."

For more information regarding the best cheesesteaks in America visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.