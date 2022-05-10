This Minneapolis Restaurant Serves Some Of The Best Cheesesteak In America

The restaurant that serves the best cheesesteak in all of Minnesota, also serves some of the best cheesesteaks in America. This Twin Cities staple is known for serving cheesesteak that tastes authentic to Philadelphia.

According to a list put together by Mashed, the best cheesesteak in Minnesota can be found at Frank From Philly and Andrea Pizza. Believe it or not Frank, the owner of the restaurant, is not from Philadelphia. The parents of the brothers who own the restaurant were native to both Sicily and Philly, hence the combination of pizza and cheesesteaks.

Here is what Mashed had to say about Frank From Philly and Andrea Pizza:

"Frank From Philly makes some of the best cheesesteaks in the Minneapolis area. The spot is attached to sibling concept Andrea Pizza, giving diners more choices when they visit, but most are coming for the cheesesteaks. Many of those visitors are also hungry students coming from the nearby University of Michigan campus, MSPMag reported. This Twin Cities eatery is the number one cheesesteak spot on Yelp in Minneapolis, and number two in St. Paul (second to Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks). In 2018, the restaurant was highlighted by CBS Philly for having some authentic cheesesteaks to serve to visiting Eagles fans in town for the Super Bowl."

For more information regarding the best cheesesteaks in America visit HERE.