This Atlanta Restaurant Serves The Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch

Happy National Mimosa Day! If you are unsure where to celebrate, look no further than this one-stop bottomless mimosa brunch shop. This restaurant is open for brunch on Saturday and Sunday and features a bottomless mimosa deal that you just cannot pass up. The venue also serves as a live music joint and hosts trivia nights.

According to a list compiled by Restaurant Clicks, the best place to get bottomless mimosas with your brunch in Atlanta is at Venkman's. Located off of Ralph McGill Boulevard, this popular bottomless brunch spot boasts homemade doughnuts, french toast, grits and other southern staple foods. They are known particularly for offering a $20 bottomless mimosa special with brunch.

Here is what Restaurant Clicks said about Venkman's:

"With hundreds of positive reviews, Venkman’s is clearly one of the most popular brunch spots in Atlanta. This local restaurant serves modern comfort food alongside craft cocktails. With plenty of space and live music, this is the perfect place for brunch. Brunch is served on the weekend at Venkman’s, so plan accordingly. We recommend the blueberry ricotta donuts, the burger, french toast, or chicken and grits. Be sure to also grab some bottomless mimosas for $20!"

