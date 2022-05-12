Did Mariah Carey Buy This Multi-Million Dollar Mansion In Atlanta?

A prestigious Atlanta estate located off of Davis Drive was recently sold, and reports say that the buyer could have been Mariah Carey. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Carey bought the estate in an off-market sale in November 2021 for $5.65 million. It was actually the Mirage Real Estate Trust who purchased the mansion.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted that this name is remarkably similar to Mirage Entertainment Inc., Mariah Carey's talent agency. Before Carey purchased the estate, it was owned by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The mansion is a colonial estate that was built in 1992. It is over 16,000 square feet and has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. Carey's previous home sold for $2.3 million in 2019, according to Zillow.

Here is what Buckhead.com said about the listing:

"A noble example of Georgian architecture by renowned architect Stephen Fuller, this beautiful mansion sits atop more than four verdant acres and is as stately as it is welcoming. A relaxing pool, tennis court, and brick pavilion- perfect for al fresco entertaining-create the ideal setting for enjoying the stunning grounds. Regal spaces, elegant finishes and well planned places to relax, entertain and gather make this manse an inspiring place to call home."

Carey has yet to release a statement regarding the purchase.