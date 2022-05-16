This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Tennessee

Tennessee is known for many things, from its beautiful mountains and music scene to the hot chicken, but it is also home to Memphis-style barbecue. With so many restaurants serving up their take on the regional cuisine, there are plenty of places to dig in to your barbecue favorites.

Food Network searched the country to find the best barbecue restaurants in each state, including a popular spot in Tennessee. According to the site:

"The American South is rich in culinary history, and slow-smoked meat might just be its greatest export. While Southerners have been smoking livestock since the Colonial days, barbecue has spread well beyond the Mason-Dixon line to states as far afield as Alaska and Hawaii."

So which restaurant in Tennessee has the best barbecue in the state?

Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint

Since opening the first Martin's in 2006, the restaurant has been offering diners a chance to sample the style of barbecue that West Tennessee is known for, and with several locations around the state, you're never too far from some delicious dishes. If you're looking for a place to start ordering, try the popular Redneck Tacos, which features your choice of meat on top of a cornbread hoecake with slaw and sauce.

Check out the website here to see find your nearest location.

Here's what Food Network had to say:

"Go whole hog — literally! — at this renowned barbecue joint that specializes in West Tennessee's legendary whole-hog barbecue tradition. Nationally celebrated pitmaster Pat Martin starts cooking his 200-pound pigs a full day before they come out of the custom-built brick pits set in the dining room of each of of his half-dozen locations."

Check out the full list here to see the best barbecue restaurants in each state.