This Is The Best American Restaurant In Tennessee
By Sarah Tate
May 10, 2022
In Tennessee, you're never too far from some great food, from restaurants with the best pizza in the state to must-try scoops of ice cream that are the perfect addition to a warm summer day.
LoveFood searched the country to determine which restaurant in each state serves up the best American cuisine, including this popular spot in Tennessee. According to the site, there's nothing quite like comfort food," adding:
"From quaint retro diners and casual eateries to special occasion steakhouses and modern spots serving creative takes on the classics, here's where's best when you seek a little all-American comfort."
So which restaurant in Tennessee was named the best for American cuisine?
The Stillery
According to its website, The Stillery, located in Nashville, serves up "a chef's comfort food" and aims to be "the kind of place you can relax, eat outstanding, fresh food, and enjoy a signature mason jar cocktail."
The Stillery has two locations in Nashville: Downtown at 112 2nd Avenue North and in Midtown at 1921 Broadway.
Here's what LoveFood had to say:
"This modern cocktail, pizza and burger bar has more than one dish on the menu that will catch your eye. Both locations in Nashville serve classics with a twist. You'll find creative takes the jalapeño poppers served inside-out and wrapped in crispy wontons, cheesesteak pizza and the Pretzel Burger with spicy cheese, bacon and caramelized onions on a patty in a house-made pretzel. The weekend brunch menu is equally mouthwatering with pull-apart monkey bread, biscuits and gravy, and chicken and waffles all on the menu."
