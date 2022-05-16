This Is The Best Cake In Maryland

A bakery with locations in Havre De Grace and Ocean City is being credited for having the best cake in Maryland.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cake in every state, which included the Rita's Delight at Desserts by Rita as the top choice for Maryland.

"A top seller at this popular bakery for four decades, Rita's Delight is a yellow cake layered with vanilla custard and pineapple, frosted with fresh whipped cream, and finished off with a coconut garnish," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best cake in every state: