This Is The Most Classic Restaurant In Atlanta

If a classic dining experience with a vintage twist is what you desire, you have come to the right place.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the most classic, old-school restaurant in the city is Canoe. Canoe, located in Vinings, is known for their outdoor courtyard and classic ambience. From the sculptures to the seasonal menu, no southern establishment does it quite like Canoe.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about this classic, old-school restaurant:

"This Vinings restaurant has one of the most beautiful outdoor courtyards around. Located directly on the banks of the Chattahoochee River, Canoe is an amazing balance of great ambiance, and even better food. Ivan Bailey’s hand-constructed metal sculpting and Dwayne Thompson’s furniture art will make you want to spend hours upon hours admiring the aesthetic of this place. In 2005, Canoe was inducted into Nation’s Restaurant News Fine Dining Hall of Fame because of its fresh seasonal menu and high-quality service. While the food selection is phenomenal across the board, it’s their brunch that keeps people talking. The Salmon Eggs Benedict is smoked to perfection, and the Brioche French Toast with berries and vanilla cream is literally like nothing you’ve ever eaten in your life."

