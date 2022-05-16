This Is The Most Romantic Travel Destination In Wisconsin

Wether your idea of the perfect romantic get away involves walking hand in hand by the water after a long day of exploring, or simply relaxing and sampling the local cuisine; this Wisconsin treasure has bucket list potential.

According to a list put together by Planetware, the most romantic destination in Wisconsin in Door County. Door County houses historic lighthouses, storybook surroundings, and follows the shoreline to allow for long romantic walks. Couples are given the option between a wide variety of shops, eateries and activities. Kayaking, hiking, and scuba diving are just a few of the many adventures that visitors can partake in.

Here is what Planetware had to say about Door County:

"Couples who love the outdoors as much as they do each other can enjoy the best of both in Door County in Wisconsin's eastern peninsula. With 300 miles of shoreline, historic lighthouses, quaint eateries, and beautiful scenery, a romantic itinerary is easy to make. Choose from outdoor activities like kayaking, scuba diving, hiking, and paddle boarding in nearly any community you choose, since water and parks surround the county. Spend an afternoon picking cherries in the summer at one of the area's orchards or picnic at one of 19 county parks, each with its own unique appeal."

For the rest of the list of romantic get away locations in Wisconsin visit HERE.