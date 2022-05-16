This Is Why Energy Bills Are Increasing Across Ohio

Ohioans could see an increase in their energy bills in the coming months due to supply chain issues. NBC4 noted that the increase also comes as a result of the war in Ukraine. Fuel is needed to generate electricity, and everyone is well aware of how this shortage is effecting gas prices.

AEP spokesperson, Scott Blake, shared information that shed some light on the subject.

“Natural gas and coal prices, two primary fuel sources for electricity generation, are at prices we have not seen in more than a decade and are beginning to impact electric prices across the nation,” Blake explained to NBC4. “As long as global energy supplies remain tight, we expect prices to remain higher than in recent years.”

This increase will effect everyone who uses energy throughout the state, ranging in price based on your location and the energy company that you use. This will especially effect those who use AES Ohio, as customers could see an $61 monthly increase in their energy bills.

In order to keep costs down, Blake recommended turning up the thermostat when leaving the house, installing LED lightbulbs, using cold water to do laundry and running the dishwasher after 9:00 p.m. There are payment assistant options and various plans available for customers who are unable to pay the full monthly amount in one payment.

To analyze energy rates between each Ohio energy company click HERE.