This Restaurant Offers The Best Mimosa Brunch Special In Cleveland

It is National Mimosa day, so it is only right to put this one-of-a-kind taphouse on your radar. With a mimosa special to stun and food that receives rave reviews, this Scranton Road restaurant is bucket list material for foodies.

According to a list put together by Restaurant Clicks, the best place to order a Mimosa with brunch is at the Tremont Taphouse. The Tremont Taphouse serves an extensive amount of drinks ranging from cocktails to craft beer. The atmosphere is known for being very upscale and friendly, and the food isn't bad either. The menu at Tremont Taphouse details granola pancakes, mushroom omelets and more. Guests can also purchase a mimosa with brunch for only $7!

Here is what Restaurant Clicks had to say about the Tremont Taphouse:

"Housed in a multi-level space, Tremont Taphouse is a popular brunch spot in Cleveland. This local restaurant serves upscale bar fare in addition to craft beer. People love the food, prices, and friendly staff here. Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Tremont Taphouse. We recommend the butcher belly benedict, blueberry and granola pancakes, wild mushroom omelette, or Taphouse breakfast burger. Be sure to sip on a mimosa or bloody mary for only $7!"

