These Are Cleveland's Best Rooftop Bars

By Logan DeLoye

May 13, 2022

Young man checking his smartphone on urban rooftop
Photo: Getty Images

Summer is just around the corner, meaning that it is finally time to enjoy a good rooftop cocktail with a side of city views that take your breath away.

According to a list compiled by FOX8, the best rooftop patio bars in Cleveland are Alley Cat Oyster Bar off of Old River Road, Bar 32 off of Lakeside Avenue East, and The Garden of Eden located off of East Ninth Street. Each rooftop boasts unique views atop different sides of the city as well as an abundance of food and drink options for customers.

Here is what FOX8 had to say about the best rooftop bars that the city has to offer:

Alley Cat Oyster Bar

"The first of three spots in the East Bank of the Flats on the list. Two patios and a large dining room showcase views of the Cuyahoga River. Alley Cat’s menu features cocktails, stuffed oysters and lobster rolls."

Bar 32

"Located on the 32nd flood of the Hilton Cleveland Downtown, Bar 32 offers views of Lake Erie with craft cocktails and small plates."

The Garden of Eden

"The rooftop bar on the 12th floor of The Metropolitan at The 9 has a new look and a new name. In addition to cocktails, The Garden of Eden serves shareable bites, wraps and salads. Tickets to opening weekend from May 20 to May 22 are running low."

For the rest of the list visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.