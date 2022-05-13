These Are Cleveland's Best Rooftop Bars

Summer is just around the corner, meaning that it is finally time to enjoy a good rooftop cocktail with a side of city views that take your breath away.

According to a list compiled by FOX8, the best rooftop patio bars in Cleveland are Alley Cat Oyster Bar off of Old River Road, Bar 32 off of Lakeside Avenue East, and The Garden of Eden located off of East Ninth Street. Each rooftop boasts unique views atop different sides of the city as well as an abundance of food and drink options for customers.

Here is what FOX8 had to say about the best rooftop bars that the city has to offer:

Alley Cat Oyster Bar

"The first of three spots in the East Bank of the Flats on the list. Two patios and a large dining room showcase views of the Cuyahoga River. Alley Cat’s menu features cocktails, stuffed oysters and lobster rolls."

Bar 32

"Located on the 32nd flood of the Hilton Cleveland Downtown, Bar 32 offers views of Lake Erie with craft cocktails and small plates."

The Garden of Eden

"The rooftop bar on the 12th floor of The Metropolitan at The 9 has a new look and a new name. In addition to cocktails, The Garden of Eden serves shareable bites, wraps and salads. Tickets to opening weekend from May 20 to May 22 are running low."

For the rest of the list visit HERE.