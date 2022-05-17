BTS Fans Are Going Wild Over Jungkook's Hair Transformation

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

BTS fans are obsessed with Jungkook's latest hair transformation and they're sounding off on Twitter. It all started when an ad featuring the members of the K-pop sensations was posted to vacuum company Coway Global's Twitter page. The ad itself is very vague simply saying, "[BTS] has come together with a new look. What is the advertised product?" encouraging fans to speculate in the comments.

And fans did flood their comment sections, but not about their product. Instead, the first comment under the post is about Jungkook's mullet! "I AM ASCENDING," wrote one fan with a close-up photo of the new mullet.

Apparently, Jungkook has had mullet's in the past. Some fans have even made collages showing all of the ways he's worn the hairstyle throughout the years.

The group is gearing up to release their new anthology album Proof on June 10. The album will feature a mix of new and old songs featuring their hits as well as three brand new tracks, which fans are extremely excited about. The news was revealed in three separate tracklists that their label BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled over the course of three days. However, some fans were disappointed to discover that most of the tracks on the third tracklist will be "CD Only," meaning they won't get to listen to the songs on streaming sites. The song "For Youth" will be available to listen to digitally, as well.

The label has also been rolling out short social media clips called "Proof of Inspiration" which have the members discussing their inspiration for the upcoming album.

BTS
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.