BTS Fans Are Going Wild Over Jungkook's Hair Transformation

BTS fans are obsessed with Jungkook's latest hair transformation and they're sounding off on Twitter. It all started when an ad featuring the members of the K-pop sensations was posted to vacuum company Coway Global's Twitter page. The ad itself is very vague simply saying, "[BTS] has come together with a new look. What is the advertised product?" encouraging fans to speculate in the comments.

And fans did flood their comment sections, but not about their product. Instead, the first comment under the post is about Jungkook's mullet! "I AM ASCENDING," wrote one fan with a close-up photo of the new mullet.