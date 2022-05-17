“I have to say although it was great to rock with our brothers @ONYX_HQ in the Verzuz battle, I feel like [Verzuz] shorted us all by not running it on IG live like other battles,” B-Real tweeted. “They made it a ppv event & made the battle a side show for the boxing match instead. IMO.”



The fact that fans were forced to pay to watch this weekend's battle didn't sit well with B-Real. Ahead of the battle, Verzuz did issue a disclaimer in their social media post about Saturday's event. "As Verzuz TV continues to grow, some programming will be free and other programming viewable for subscribers," the platform said in parenthesis in its social post. Nonetheless, fans were still asking for the livestream link.

