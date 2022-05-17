Cypress Hill's B-Real Condemns Verzuz's Decision To Make Fans Pay To Watch
By Tony M. Centeno
May 17, 2022
Cypress Hill and Onyx finally participated in their long-awaited Verzuz battle, but it was a lot different than the previous events which usually draws out thousands of rap fans. Apparently, one member of Cypress Hill, B-Real, isn't too happy about the way the event turned out.
On Sunday, May 15, B-Real took to Twitter to express his thoughts about the Verzuz battle, which was announced back in March. Cypress Hill and Onyx's battle was the first of Verzuz's Fight Night Music brand and required viewers to purchase a TrillerVerz Pass in order to watch. The battle was not livestreamed on Instagram like the previous battles.
I have to say although it was great to rock w/ our brothers @ONYX_HQ in the Verzuz battle, I feel like @verzuzonline shorted us all by not running it on Ig live like all other battles. They made it a ppv event & made the battle a side show for the boxing matches instead. IMO— B Real ™ (@B_Real) May 15, 2022
“I have to say although it was great to rock with our brothers @ONYX_HQ in the Verzuz battle, I feel like [Verzuz] shorted us all by not running it on IG live like other battles,” B-Real tweeted. “They made it a ppv event & made the battle a side show for the boxing match instead. IMO.”
The fact that fans were forced to pay to watch this weekend's battle didn't sit well with B-Real. Ahead of the battle, Verzuz did issue a disclaimer in their social media post about Saturday's event. "As Verzuz TV continues to grow, some programming will be free and other programming viewable for subscribers," the platform said in parenthesis in its social post. Nonetheless, fans were still asking for the livestream link.
As Verzuz TV continues to grow, some programming will be free and other programming viewable for subscribers. https://t.co/A9MQsK3kAx— VERZUZ TV (@verzuzonline) May 14, 2022
Cypress Hill and Onyx's event was announced earlier this year along with April's Easter Sunday event featuring Gospel legends Mary Mary and Bebe & CeCe Winans (which was livestreamed on Instagram) and a Mother's Day Special, which apparently didn't happen. Following the Cypress Hill and Onyx battle, Verzuz is set to host another battle during Memorial Day Weekend and plans to debut its "V-Live Series" next month. Following its Juneteenth special, Verzuz will also host its first-ever Label Matchup. At this time, the labels who will participate are still unknown.
With all the scheduled events coming up, Verzuz has not confirmed which upcoming battles will require a TrillerVerz Pass. Hopefully the platform will provide more insight soon.