Cypress Hill's B-Real Condemns Verzuz's Decision To Make Fans Pay To Watch

By Tony M. Centeno

May 17, 2022

Cypress Hill's B-Real
Photo: Getty Images

Cypress Hill and Onyx finally participated in their long-awaited Verzuz battle, but it was a lot different than the previous events which usually draws out thousands of rap fans. Apparently, one member of Cypress Hill, B-Real, isn't too happy about the way the event turned out.

On Sunday, May 15, B-Real took to Twitter to express his thoughts about the Verzuz battle, which was announced back in March. Cypress Hill and Onyx's battle was the first of Verzuz's Fight Night Music brand and required viewers to purchase a TrillerVerz Pass in order to watch. The battle was not livestreamed on Instagram like the previous battles.

“I have to say although it was great to rock with our brothers @ONYX_HQ in the Verzuz battle, I feel like [Verzuz] shorted us all by not running it on IG live like other battles,” B-Real tweeted. “They made it a ppv event & made the battle a side show for the boxing match instead. IMO.”

The fact that fans were forced to pay to watch this weekend's battle didn't sit well with B-Real. Ahead of the battle, Verzuz did issue a disclaimer in their social media post about Saturday's event. "As Verzuz TV continues to grow, some programming will be free and other programming viewable for subscribers," the platform said in parenthesis in its social post. Nonetheless, fans were still asking for the livestream link.

Cypress Hill and Onyx's event was announced earlier this year along with April's Easter Sunday event featuring Gospel legends Mary Mary and Bebe & CeCe Winans (which was livestreamed on Instagram) and a Mother's Day Special, which apparently didn't happen. Following the Cypress Hill and Onyx battle, Verzuz is set to host another battle during Memorial Day Weekend and plans to debut its "V-Live Series" next month. Following its Juneteenth special, Verzuz will also host its first-ever Label Matchup. At this time, the labels who will participate are still unknown.

With all the scheduled events coming up, Verzuz has not confirmed which upcoming battles will require a TrillerVerz Pass. Hopefully the platform will provide more insight soon.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.