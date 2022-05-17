Have You Encountered The Most Dangerous Animal In Illinois?

By Logan DeLoye

May 17, 2022

Portrait Of Scared Young Man Against White Backgrounds
Photo: Getty Images

Before you run to help this animal, think again. Illinois' most dangerous animal is prone to attacking humans who get close enough. Their name sounds like it came directly from a Stephen King novel, and their looks are not far behind. Most commonly found in Illinois, this dangerous animal will play on your sympathy and prey on you.

According to a list put together by Explored Planet, the most dangerous animal in all of Illinois is the Zombie Coyote. Yes, Zombie Coyotes do exist, and they roam all about the state at night. What can look like an injured or sick dog in the distance, is actually a coyote with a dangerous disease.

Here is what Explored Planet had to say about Zombie Coyotes:

"Those who’ve never heard of zombie coyotes will most likely think again before approaching them. Commonly found in Illinois, these coyotes are usually infected with a disease and will often look sick. People may try to get them help because they look like hurt dogs, but it’s best to leave them alone. Zombie coyotes will most likely attack if people come close enough."

For more information regarding the most dangerous animal in each state visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.