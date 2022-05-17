Have You Encountered The Most Dangerous Animal In Illinois?

Before you run to help this animal, think again. Illinois' most dangerous animal is prone to attacking humans who get close enough. Their name sounds like it came directly from a Stephen King novel, and their looks are not far behind. Most commonly found in Illinois, this dangerous animal will play on your sympathy and prey on you.

According to a list put together by Explored Planet, the most dangerous animal in all of Illinois is the Zombie Coyote. Yes, Zombie Coyotes do exist, and they roam all about the state at night. What can look like an injured or sick dog in the distance, is actually a coyote with a dangerous disease.

Here is what Explored Planet had to say about Zombie Coyotes:

"Those who’ve never heard of zombie coyotes will most likely think again before approaching them. Commonly found in Illinois, these coyotes are usually infected with a disease and will often look sick. People may try to get them help because they look like hurt dogs, but it’s best to leave them alone. Zombie coyotes will most likely attack if people come close enough."

