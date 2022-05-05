'Large And Dangerous' Tornado Tears Through Texas

A storm system spawned several tornadoes across Texas and Oklahoma on Wednesday night, reported NBC DFW. The storms caused damage to a school and a marijuana farm, along with other structures.

USA Today reported that the storms knocked out power and ripped roofs off buildings as they made their way across the southwest. The online tracker PowerOutages.US shows that around 2,900 people in Texas were left without power on Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma, a "large and dangerous" tornado was spotted about 170 miles northwest of Dallas in the rural town of Lockett.

Photos of the massive tornado were posted on social media, along with images of the damage it left behind. Check out some of the photos below: