'Large And Dangerous' Tornado Tears Through Texas

By Ginny Reese

May 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A storm system spawned several tornadoes across Texas and Oklahoma on Wednesday night, reported NBC DFW. The storms caused damage to a school and a marijuana farm, along with other structures.

USA Today reported that the storms knocked out power and ripped roofs off buildings as they made their way across the southwest. The online tracker PowerOutages.US shows that around 2,900 people in Texas were left without power on Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma, a "large and dangerous" tornado was spotted about 170 miles northwest of Dallas in the rural town of Lockett.

Photos of the massive tornado were posted on social media, along with images of the damage it left behind. Check out some of the photos below:

Thankfully, there have been no reports of serious injuries as a result of the storms.

The National Weather Service shows more storms in the forecast for Thursday in parts of Texas. The storms could bring more high winds, large hail, and even tornadoes. The threat for severe weather will last into Friday.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.