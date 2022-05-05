'Large And Dangerous' Tornado Tears Through Texas
By Ginny Reese
May 5, 2022
A storm system spawned several tornadoes across Texas and Oklahoma on Wednesday night, reported NBC DFW. The storms caused damage to a school and a marijuana farm, along with other structures.
USA Today reported that the storms knocked out power and ripped roofs off buildings as they made their way across the southwest. The online tracker PowerOutages.US shows that around 2,900 people in Texas were left without power on Thursday morning.
According to the National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma, a "large and dangerous" tornado was spotted about 170 miles northwest of Dallas in the rural town of Lockett.
Photos of the massive tornado were posted on social media, along with images of the damage it left behind. Check out some of the photos below:
I able to get this screen grab from my video of the tornado going just to the east of the city of Lockett, TX. This storm was an absolute beast! The roar was deafening!! @ryanhallyall @NWSNorman #txwx pic.twitter.com/FetSsnRY9i— Brad Arnold (@BradArnoldWX) May 5, 2022
There is widespread #tornado damage in Lockett, TX. Wilbarger County Sheriff says no known injuries at this time. Coverage continues on @weatherchannel. @NWSNorman #TXwx pic.twitter.com/88TuNwHE5c— Charles Peek (@CharlesPeekWX) May 5, 2022
Thankfully, there have been no reports of serious injuries as a result of the storms.
The National Weather Service shows more storms in the forecast for Thursday in parts of Texas. The storms could bring more high winds, large hail, and even tornadoes. The threat for severe weather will last into Friday.