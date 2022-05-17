Have You Visited The Best Museum In Atlanta?

It's national museum day, and what better way to celebrate than touring the best museum in your city! Atlantans are offered a wide variety and abundance of museums to choose from. Sprinkled throughout the city; these establishments are nothing short of astounding and educational.

According to a list compiled by TimeOut, the best museum to visit in Atlanta is the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Park. This museum celebrates the timeless legacy of Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., and details his journey and impact. The museum is actually the original home of King and his family.

Here is what TimeOut had to say about the best museum in Atlanta:

"Celebrate the spirit of the visionary Civil Rights leader on a stroll along Auburn Avenue for a few well-spent hours. Inside the home where Dr. King was born, you'll find restored rooms and original furnishings from his childhood. Pay your respects at his nearby crypt (on the grounds of the Martin Luther King Center for Nonviolent Social Change) where you can also explore exhibits dedicated not only to Dr. King, but his wife (an accomplished opera singer), Coretta Scott King, and fellow social reformer Mahatma Gandhi. Since Dr. King inspired minds, hearts, and socio-political change, it's no wonder that visitors here find the entire site infinitely moving."

