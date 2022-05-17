Lizzo & Selena Gomez's Silly TikTok Has People Begging For A Collab
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 17, 2022
Lizzo and Selena Gomez teamed up in a silly and joyful TikTok collab that now has fans clamoring for a proper collab. It all started with Lizzo putting herself over a previous TikTok Selena posted after her successful debut on Saturday Night Live.
"How was snl? Iconic and I tried to be cool," Selena captioned the video of her dancing to Lizzo's latest single "About Damn Time" in a funky beanie. Lizzo was quick to respond to the video using her song and its accompanying TikTok dance. Stepping in front of Selena, Lizzo tried to dance in unison with Selena before her hat gets in the way and makes her burst out in laughter. The silly TikTok led to the two artists talking about a collaboration.
@lizzo
Collab? @Selena Gomez♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo
"Collab?" Lizzo captioned the TikTok and tagged Selena. An hour later, Selena popped up in the comment section "YES YES YES." While it's not clear what kind of collaboration the two are talking about, a proper TikTok collab or a musical collab, whatever it is, the fans are 100 percent on board.
"WE NEE THIS COLLAB LIZZO. YOU NEED TO MAKE A ALBUM TOGETHER," one fan commented. "TWO EMPOWERING QUEENS? GIVE US THE COLLAB," said another. Even the official TikTok account chimed in writing, "I need this nowwww." Well, now that they got everybody fired up, we hope something happens soon!
Selena is fresh off hosting this season of SNL's penultimate episode with musical guest Post Malone. She's also busy promoting her beauty line Rare Beauty. Meanwhile, Lizzo is preparing for her recently announced The Special Tour. This will be her first time on the road in 3 years. Latto will join the "Juice" singer for the tour starting in September. The dates are in support of Lizzo's upcoming album Special, which is set to release on July 15.