Lizzo & Selena Gomez's Silly TikTok Has People Begging For A Collab

"Collab?" Lizzo captioned the TikTok and tagged Selena. An hour later, Selena popped up in the comment section "YES YES YES." While it's not clear what kind of collaboration the two are talking about, a proper TikTok collab or a musical collab, whatever it is, the fans are 100 percent on board.

"WE NEE THIS COLLAB LIZZO. YOU NEED TO MAKE A ALBUM TOGETHER," one fan commented. "TWO EMPOWERING QUEENS? GIVE US THE COLLAB," said another. Even the official TikTok account chimed in writing, "I need this nowwww." Well, now that they got everybody fired up, we hope something happens soon!

Selena is fresh off hosting this season of SNL's penultimate episode with musical guest Post Malone. She's also busy promoting her beauty line Rare Beauty. Meanwhile, Lizzo is preparing for her recently announced The Special Tour. This will be her first time on the road in 3 years. Latto will join the "Juice" singer for the tour starting in September. The dates are in support of Lizzo's upcoming album Special, which is set to release on July 15.