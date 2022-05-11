You Need To Try This Popular Food In Missouri

By Logan DeLoye

May 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The most popular food to try in Missouri is a bit deceptive, but definitely not surprising.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, one of the most popular foods to try in Missouri is the toasted ravioli. The funny thing about this food is that it's not even toasted; it is fried. This cuisine is very popular in the St. Louis area and is known as "t-rav" by locals.

Here is what Mashed had to say about toasted ravioli in Missouri:

"Missouri's beloved toasted ravioli is not actually toasted, it's fried. Which is why it's amazing. Often called t-rav by locals, this food shows that sometimes you should in fact gild the lily. Because while a meat and cheese-filled ravioli pocket is a delight on its own, surprise, surprise, when you bread it and then deep fry it, it's even better. There are a few competing stories as to who first invented this fried masterpiece, but suffice it to say the stuff is definitely a St. Louis original that appeared some time in the 1940s and has been a staple ever since. So the next time you go to the (oddly nicknamed) Show Me State, ask someone to show you some toasted ravioli. And then eat it."

For more of the best food to try in each state visit HERE.

