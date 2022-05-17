Queen Elizabeth Makes Surprise Visit To London Underground Station

Queen Elizabeth has been full of surprises lately. Commuters were shocked to see the monarch at a London Underground station on Tuesday, May 17. According to People Royals, the Queen was there to help open a new railway named in her honor. Dressed in bright yellow, she purchased the very first ticket for the Elizabeth Line.

The Crossrail project was renamed in the Queen's honor and is set open to the public on May 24th which will happen just in time for the main Jubilee celebrations that are scheduled to start on June 2. The Queen was photographed purchasing a ticket with some help from customer service assistant Kofi Duah.