Arizona Police Warn Of New Officer Impersonation Phone Scam

Arizona police are now warning residents of a new phone scam.

12 News reported that the Phoenix Police Department has received several reports of an ongoing phone scam from an unknown person pretending to be a Phoenix police officer.

According to officials, the caller demands money from the person in order to avoid being put on the sex offender list or being listed as part of a sex crime. The call shows up as a precinct phone number that is not used for outgoing calls.

"The Caller ID shows the number as originating form our different precinct phone number, which is not how out outgoing phone calls appear," said Sgt. Vincent Cole. "It is important to note that no member of the Department will ever solicit money."

Police are advising the public to be wary of sharing personal information with someone who is not a trusted source. They are also urging anyone who may have fallen victim to the scam to contact authorities.

The public is being invited to verify or confirm any officer encounter by calling 602-262-6151.