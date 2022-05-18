Arizona Police Warn Of New Officer Impersonation Phone Scam

By Ginny Reese

May 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Arizona police are now warning residents of a new phone scam.

12 News reported that the Phoenix Police Department has received several reports of an ongoing phone scam from an unknown person pretending to be a Phoenix police officer.

According to officials, the caller demands money from the person in order to avoid being put on the sex offender list or being listed as part of a sex crime. The call shows up as a precinct phone number that is not used for outgoing calls.

"The Caller ID shows the number as originating form our different precinct phone number, which is not how out outgoing phone calls appear," said Sgt. Vincent Cole. "It is important to note that no member of the Department will ever solicit money."
Police are advising the public to be wary of sharing personal information with someone who is not a trusted source. They are also urging anyone who may have fallen victim to the scam to contact authorities.

The public is being invited to verify or confirm any officer encounter by calling 602-262-6151.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.