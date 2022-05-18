Cool Map Renames Arizona Cities Based On 'Most Wikipedia'ed' Resident

Would you move to Joe Jonas, Arizona? A super cool map is making that dream a slight possibility with its technology that renamed cities in every state based on the "most Wikipedia'ed" resident.

The Pudding's "A People Map of the US" defined a resident as anyone born in, lived in or connected to a place, according to its website. They used data from 2015-2019 from the thousands of "People from X city" pages on Wikipedia. Every city's top person was determined using median page views. A person can also appear twice because "there is both no way to determine which is more accurate and people can be 'from' multiple places."

In Arizona, the capital and Paradise Valley were renamed to Muhammad Ali, Casa Grande was renamed to Joe Jonas and Tucson was changed to John Denver. Other celebrities, political figures and pop culture icons included in the Grand Canyon State's "renaming" were Upton Sinclair, Ted Danson and Doug Stanhope.

Here's a look at some of the renamed Arizona cities, according to the map:

Don Frye, Sierra Vista

Ted DiBiase, Willcox

Alfredo Chavez Marquez, Winkelman

Gus Arriola, Florence

Joe Jonas, Casa Grande

John Denver, Tucson

Lindsey Stirling, Gilbert

Muhammad Ali, Phoenix

Stephenie Meyer, Cave Creek

You can take a look at the map here. Don't forget to zoom in!!