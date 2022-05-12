Joe Jonas Makes Fun Of The Jonas Brothers In Hilarious TikTok
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 12, 2022
Joe Jonas poked some fun at the early Jonas Brothers days in a hilarious new TikTok. The singer posted the video referencing the purity rings he and his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas all wore as teenagers. "Me and my brothers literally doing anything in our teen years," Joe captioned the video. A throwback photo of the three brothers was stitched to a hilarious video of a group of people getting up close to the camera and asking, "Are you a virgin?" At the end of the video, Joe pops up over the clip with a sly smirk. He also tagged Nick, Kevin, and the official Jonas Brothers Instagram account.
Even though they haven't worn them in years, the brothers' purity rings were a big topic that still comes up for them. Most recently in the Jonas Brothers Family Roast when Joe's wife Sophie Turner brought up the rings calling them "toe-curlingly lame." The brothers have also been honest about the uncomfortable aspects of the experience. "What's discouraging about that chapter of our life is that at 13 or 14 my sex life was being discussed," Nick told The Guardian in 2019. "It was very tough to digest it in real time, trying to understand what it was going to mean to me, and what I wanted my choices to be, while having the media speaking about a 13-year-old's sex life. I don't know if it would fly in this day and age. Very strange."