Joe Jonas Makes Fun Of The Jonas Brothers In Hilarious TikTok

Even though they haven't worn them in years, the brothers' purity rings were a big topic that still comes up for them. Most recently in the Jonas Brothers Family Roast when Joe's wife Sophie Turner brought up the rings calling them "toe-curlingly lame." The brothers have also been honest about the uncomfortable aspects of the experience. "What's discouraging about that chapter of our life is that at 13 or 14 my sex life was being discussed," Nick told The Guardian in 2019. "It was very tough to digest it in real time, trying to understand what it was going to mean to me, and what I wanted my choices to be, while having the media speaking about a 13-year-old's sex life. I don't know if it would fly in this day and age. Very strange."