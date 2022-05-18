Did You Spot These Texas Landmarks In Kendrick Lamar's New Music Video?

Kendrick Lamar's latest music video for a new track off his just-released Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album has created a lot of buzz in the Lone Star State.

The "N95" music video features two famous Texas landmarks, according to Chron.

Just shy of the 1-minute mark in the video, you can see the "HUMBLE." rapper inside the Renzo Piano Pavilion at the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth. About 30 seconds later, Lamar is seen walking down the steps of the Wet Wall and Quiet Pool at the Fort Worth Water Gardens.

The Kimbell Art Museum gave a shout out to the Compton rapper on Instagram earlier this week. "We were deeply honored to host such a legendary artist here at the museum. In the video, you can see natural light pouring in through the light well that is the backdrop of the auditorium. The Piano Pavilion has never looked better!" the museum said in the caption.