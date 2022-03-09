Dua Lipa Shares First Look At Her Acting Debut

Dua Lipa shared the first look at her role in the new spy thriller Argylle.

Based on the novel of the same name, Argylle follows the adventures of "the world's greatest spy," per Elle. The film also stars Henry Cavill, Samuel L. Jackson, Catherine O'Hara, Bryan Cranston, and many more.

On Tuesday (March 8), the singer-turned-actress shared a sneak peek from her upcoming acting debut in a new post to her Instagram. In the photo, which appears to be a still image from the movie, Dua can be seen embracing Cavill as they gaze into each other's eyes. The "Levitating" star looks stunning in a sparkling gold dress, golden rings, red nails and a short blonde bob.

"First look!!" she captioned the photo, teasing that there will be more "coming soon."