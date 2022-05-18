Eagles Sign Pro Bowler From Rival Team

By Jason Hall

May 18, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles v Carolina Panthers
Photo: Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have added a former Pro Bowl selection from a division rival.

Cornerback James Bradberry, who spent the past two seasons with the New York Giants, has agreed to terms on a one-year deal, the team confirmed on its verified Twitter account Wednesday (May 18).

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Bradberry's deal is worth $10 million, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

"A big-time post-draft addition, as Bradberry lands in a perfect spot," Rapoport tweeted.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Bradberry's deal includes $7.5 million in guaranteed money, as well as an additional $2.5 million in upside, a source confirmed.

Bradberry, who was selected to the Pro Bowl during his first season with the Giants in 2020, was released by New York on May 9 after it failed to find a trade partner.

The former Samford standout was selected by the Carolina Panthers at No. 62 overall in the second-round of the 2016 NFL Draft and spent four season with the franchise before signing with the Giants as a free agent in March 2020.

Bradberry will now play opposite former All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay in a revamped Eagles secondary as the latest addition during a busy offseason for Philadelphia, which also included acquiring former Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown in a draft-day trade with the Tennessee Titans.

Brown signed a four-year contract extension with the Eagles through 2026 days after the trade was completed.

