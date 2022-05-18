ERCOT Reveals Fate Of Texas Power Grid This Summer

Leaders in charge of the Texas power grid addressed concerns this week regarding the sweltering summer on the horizon for the Lone Star State.

Will the power grid be able to hold up as temperatures soar? "We can say with absolute confidence to Texans, the lights will stay on this summer," said Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake, according to FOX 26.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has asked Texans to be conservative with energy in recent weeks due to extreme heat waves that sent temperatures soaring — a rarity for this early in the season.

"Going into this summer, I want Texas to know that we will continue to operate with a margin of safety. We will have more reserves than before. We will continue to operate with an abundance of caution. We will bring more generators online sooner rather than later. We have a higher reserve going into this summer, that last summer. This grid is more reliable than it’s ever been before," Lake continued.

The past two weeks made ERCOT leaders "very confident" about their position this summer. "As always, we have to be careful of those times when it’s both dark and still. We have to make sure we have generation to balance our fleet when wind and solar aren’t available to us. But we’re very happy to have that, and it’s making our grid stronger," Interim CEO of ERCOT Brad Jones said.