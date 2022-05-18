A former Texas college football player is on the run after police accused him of holding his roommate at gunpoint and then kidnapping him.

Joshua DeLoach, 29, a former football player at Midwestern State, was caught on their home's Ring camera allegedly holding a gun to his roommate's head and telling him to get on his knees, according to News Nation. Justin Iwuji, 31, a former Texas State football player, was on the receiving end of the incident with DeLoach, who he had just asked to move out of their Houston townhome.

"He forces me to give him the password to my phone. He Cashapps himself two increments of $3,000 a piece, so $6k total, forces me to open up my safe, (from) which he then takes some jewelry and my firearm that was in there," Iwuji said.

DeLoach also forced Iwuji, who was blindfolded, into the shower and asked if he had any last words. Iwuji was then forced into the back of a trunk and was driven 30 miles away, he told News Nation. "He also (duct) taped my ankles together, put (duct) tape around my mouth and neck," he added.

Iwuji was able to free himself and find another driver on the road who took him to the police station. "When someone has the thought process of putting a chair into your shower, putting a comforter over the chair as if they plan to shoot you and wrap you up … I truly did fear for my life," he said.

DeLoach, whose whereabouts are unknown, is facing charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, according to the Houston Police Department. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact HPD at 713-308-8800.