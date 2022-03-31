CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 4 Texas Gunmen Pose As Police During Home Invasion

By Dani Medina

March 31, 2022

Photo: Houston Police Department Robbery Division

Police are looking for four men who posed as Houston Police Department officers in a home invasion robbery.

The incident took place shortly after midnight on March 18 at an apartment on the 8200 block of West Bellfort Avenue in Houston, according to the Houston Police Department's Robbery Division.

According to police, the man who lived inside the apartment heard a loud noise coming from the front door. The victim's Ring camera footage caught the whole thing, and you can see the gunmen trying to kick down the apartment's front door. In the video, you can also hear the gunmen saying "HPD" as they walk in, with their guns drawn.

"The complainant stated that he did not think that they were the police and their intentions were to rob him, so he fired several rounds towards them," police said. "The suspects then returned fire, missing the complainant, and causing the rounds to go through the walls and into several other surrounding apartments." Police said no one was hurt as a result of the gunfire.

The four suspects fled the scene and police are not aware of their current whereabouts. The victim described the suspects as Black males wearing dark clothing. He said two were armed with handguns while the other two carried rifles.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston by calling 713-222-TIPS or online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

You can watch the Ring camera footage below:

