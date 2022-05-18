Grimes' Sword-Wielding Met Gala Look Up For Auction To Help Ukraine

If you have ever wanted to own a piece from one of the most iconic looks from the Met Gala, now's your chance.

Grimes announced that some of the accessories she wore at the gala's 2021 Red Carpet where she memorably carried a large sword cast from an AR-15 are being put up for auction to help Ukrainian families trying to escape the Russian invasion, per Billboard.

On Monday (May 16), she took to Instagram to share the items that are being auctioned, including silver elf-like ear cuffs and the metallic CHRISHABANA x Dune Harkonnen mask, which she said "offers a unique interpretation of the theme 'resistance.'"

"Hey guys – I'm auctioning stuff from my Met gala look las year to raise money to help get BIPOC families out of Ukraine since they're having trouble exiting at the border," the "Genesis" musician wrote, sharing some photos of the futuristic look. "