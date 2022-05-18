Have You Been To The Most Popular Market In Atlanta?

For those who prefer to do their shopping outdoors in the Summer and support local produce, a farmers market is the place to be. This specific farmers market is the most popular market in the state. You can find this event held every Sunday at the Beacon ATL.

According to a list put together by TimeOut, the best farmers market in all of Atlanta is the Grant Park Farmers Market. The Grant Park Farmers Market is known for setting up tents within the trees of Grant Park. Visitors are able to take a nice walk through the park while shopping for local goods. All of the produce is locally grown and harvested. TimeOut mentioned that they also sell local honey, butter, and pasta.

Here is what TimeOut had to say about the Grant Park Farmers Market:

"Grant Park is a beautiful place to stroll and enjoy nature any day, but it’s the place to be on Sunday mornings from April to December. Find some of the best locally-grown produce, bread, meats, coffee, sweets, and artisanal products. Stock up on fresh pasta, local honey, handmade butter, and more. Free demos feature well-known local chefs. Make a day of it and walk, shop, and picnic in Grant Park."

For more information regarding the best farmers markets in Atlanta visit HERE.