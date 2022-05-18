This Is One Of The Most Famous Attractions In Cleveland

One of the most famous places in Cleveland is greatly overshadowed by the cities other large music attraction. This particular attraction takes up an entire section of the city, and is loved by those who enjoy musical entertainment.

According to a list compiled by Trip 101, one of the most famous attractions in Cleveland is Playhouse Square. The name itself does a great job of describing exactly what the location entails. Playhouse Square is a theater district downtown that puts on multiple Broadway shows per week. They have their own educational departments and Summer camps for local students pursuing a career in performing arts.

Here is what Trip 101 had to say about Playhouse Square:

