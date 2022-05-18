Jennifer Lopez Reacts To Oscars Snub In First Netflix Documentary Trailer

Netflix gave fans a first look at the upcoming documentary Halftime: Jennifer Lopez. The first trailer follows Jennifer Lopez through high-stress rehearsals and phone calls ahead of her epic 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira. "Part of being a great performer is being aware," JLo tells her dancers during a Super Bowl rehearsal. "Whoever's around me right there, you feel me." In another clip, she demands, "I'm trying to give you something with substance. Not just us out there, shaking our f**king a**es. I want something real!"

Aside from the intense rehearsal process for one of the biggest performances of her career, the documentary gives fans an intimate look at JLo's journey through professional and personal milestones.