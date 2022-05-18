Lil Wayne Responds To Mark Cuban After Dallas Mavericks Owner Trolled Him

"Mark Cuban don't make me get u smacked boy," Wayne tweeted. "U playin w me?? I will piss in ya fkn mouth ho."



"Ya lil b***h it’s up," he added in a separate tweet.



Wayne ended up deleting the threatening tweet, but by the time he took it down the discourse had already begun. Fans had mixed reactions to the tweet. While some were disgusted, others appeared to fuel the beef with their approval of Wayne's tweet. The rapper's delayed response arrived after Mark Cuban trolled Wayne once the Mavs won the series. On Monday, Cuban posted a photo of Wayne, who was rooting for the Suns, sitting in front row for the semifinals with the caption, "It's a s**t show, put you front row," which is a bar from the rapper's song "Uproar."

