Mark Cuban Has Perfect Response For Lil Wayne's Dallas Mavericks Tweet

Mark Cuban took a page out of Lil Wayne's playbook.

It's no secret Weezy is a huge Phoenix Suns fan — he's best buds with Chris Paul, for crying out loud. Following the Dallas Mavericks' 111-101 win over the Suns in Game 4, Lil Wayne took to Twitter to express his thoughts on Luka Dončić.

"Luka a ho," the "A Milli" rapper tweeted simply.

Lil Wayne didn't step down, however, and continued to attend another NBA Playoffs game. This time it was Game 7, and Dončić has 35 points, including 6-of-11 shooting from 3, according to Chron. Dončić's stellar performance helped the Mavericks defeat the Suns for the series 123-90. That's when the Mavericks owner took to Twitter to clap back at the "How To Love" rapper.

Cuban quote-tweeted Lil Wayne's tweet and said, "It's a s--- show, put you front row," alongside a photo of Weezy sitting courtside with a less-than-enthusiastic expression on his face.

That line is from "Uproar," Lil Wayne's monster hit from 2018. The next line fits perfectly with this situation, too. "Talkin' s---, bro? Let your tongue show."

The Mavericks will now face the Golden State Warriors in the Conference Finals. Game 1 tips off Wednesday (May 18).

The tweet below contains explicit language.