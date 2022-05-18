Machine Gun Kelly Reveals What Rap Star Was Almost In His New Movie

In case you haven't heard, Machine Gun Kelly directed a movie called Good Mourning. During its premiere, he divulged how a text message from his fiancée Megan Fox was the inspiration for the stoner comedy, and in a new interview he revealed that the film will feature a "Fake Drake;" however, the rap star was supposed to make a cameo himself.

“Drake was initially going to be Drake in the movie, and the schedules kept [conflicting],” MGK explained. “Every day that Drake could actually do it, cause when you shoot a movie every day is planned, and so we had it where, ‘Oh Drake could come this day this is what it’s gonna be,’ and the house owner couldn’t let up their house for that night, and it had to be at this place because we were very like set on every location that we found.”

“The second time when Drake could do it, he was in Toronto, and he was like, ‘If you send a jet we can get there on time,’ and we were like, ‘ahh but this isn’t a Marvel movie budget,’" he added. "We would have to spend the whole movie budget on this jet.”

MGK wrote and directed the movie with with Mod Sun. The pair also star in the project alongside Fox, Pete Davidson, Becky G, Dove Cameron, Gata Jenna Boyd, Zach Villa, and Whitney Cummings.

Good Mourning will be released in theaters and on demand on May 20.