Machine Gun Kelly Shares What Memory With Megan Fox Inspired His New Movie

By Dani Medina

May 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It started out with a text, how did it end up like this?!

Machine Gun Kelly's new movie, Good Mourning, was inspired by a text from fiancée Megan Fox, he told Extra at the movie's premiere this week, according to Page Six.

The "emo girl" singer dipped his toe into writing and directing with this film, a stoner comedy he worked on with Mod Sun. Good Mourning not only stars the writers and directors, but also Fox, Pete Davidson, Becky G, Dove Cameron, Gata Jenna Boyd, Zach Villa and Whitney Cummings.

MGK dished on the inspiration behind the new movie:

"I wrote the movie for her because she was … unknowingly the cause of the spiral. She sent me a text just like in the movie … (My character) spirals over a text that he doesn't really understand and he can't get a hold of her, and that was what was happening to me and so, you know, I had written so many songs and done all these other outlets that I was familiar with and I was, like, spiraling so hard, I needed somewhere else to go with it. I was like, 'I'm just gonna write a movie.'"

Good Mourning will be released in theaters and on demand on May 20.

Machine Gun Kelly
