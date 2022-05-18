Miley Cyrus Responds To Selena Gomez's Impression Of Her On 'SNL'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 18, 2022
Miley Cyrus has responded to Selena Gomez's impression of her during her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live and it's the best. She clearly took the joke well because she made a tank top with a quote from Selena's monologue.
"HELL YEAH I'M MILEY CYRUS," she captioned the two photos of herself in bed, sipping tea with the shirt on. She also tagged Selena and SNL's official account. In case people missed it, she also responded to her own tweet and included a short clip of the moment Selena busted out her hilarious impression. While Selena hasn't responded publicly to the shirt, she did Miley's photos on Twitter.
HELL YEAH I’M MILEY CYRUS 🫖 @selenagomez @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/S8ImlmJBt9— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 17, 2022
Selena hosted SNL for the first time ever on Saturday, May 14. She was joined by musical guest Post Malone and her episode saw cameos from her Only Murders in the Building co-star - and member of SNL's "Five-Timers Club" - Steve Martin. Their critically acclaimed show is returning to Hulu on June 28 with new guest stars like Amy Schumer and Cara Delevigne, who will play Selena's latest love interest.
During her monologue, Selena mentioned that Miley is one of her oldest friends. The two have been linked since their days on the Disney Channel, starring in their respective shows Hannah Montana and Wizards of Waverly Place. The friends reunited in April 2020 when Selena was a guest on Miley's Instagram show, Bright Minded, to discuss all things mental health. Selena opened up about her bipolar disorder diagnosis. They also revealed the DM that brought them together again. "I'm just really happy that we did this new DM. It was very sweet because you just sent a butterfly emoji," Miley told Selena on the show. "And that's enough. Connecting with people and letting them know that you're there. A butterfly emoji is totally enough."