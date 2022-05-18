Miley Cyrus Responds To Selena Gomez's Impression Of Her On 'SNL'

Miley Cyrus has responded to Selena Gomez's impression of her during her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live and it's the best. She clearly took the joke well because she made a tank top with a quote from Selena's monologue.

"HELL YEAH I'M MILEY CYRUS," she captioned the two photos of herself in bed, sipping tea with the shirt on. She also tagged Selena and SNL's official account. In case people missed it, she also responded to her own tweet and included a short clip of the moment Selena busted out her hilarious impression. While Selena hasn't responded publicly to the shirt, she did Miley's photos on Twitter.