Cara Delevingne To Play Selena Gomez's Love Interest In 'Only Murders'

Cara Delevingne is set to play Selena Gomez's love interest in the new season of Only Murders in the Building.

While the Rare Beauty founder has joked about the single life, her Only Murders character, Mabel, is set to match up with someone who will "open [her] world," per Vanity Fair. Mable's new love interest, Alice, played by Delevingne, will be an art gallery owner Mabel meets who helps her "get in touch with a side of herself she's been somewhat neglecting since the show began," said co-creator and show runner of the hit murder-mystery series John Hoffman.

Delevingne and Gomez are longtime friends — and even have matching tattoos — so the chemistry between them was easy and comfortable.

"It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable," said Hoffman. "It's a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, 'Oh, someone's opening someone's world.'"

According to the outlet, Hoffman is excited for fans to see the new dynamic and how the other main characters, Martin Short's Oliver and Steve Martin's Charles, react to the new relationship, saying things get "a little bit rough" in one episode where Mabel throws a party.

In addition to Delevingne, the show will also feature comedian Amy Schumer playing a "slightly unbearable version of herself" when she arrives in the building.

Only Murders in the Building season two premieres June 28 on Hulu.