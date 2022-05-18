Pearl Jam Cancels Shows After Another Member Tests Positive For COVID

When Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for COVID last week, the band continued on without him. They played two shows in Oakland with touring member Josh Klinghoffer and Richard Stuverud (Jeff Ament collaborator) switched off filling in on drums, and made a couple lucky fans' dreams come true. During the first show, a fan named Josh Arroyo got behind the kit during "Yellow Ledbetter." On the second night, the band enlisted a high schooler named Kai Neukermans to drum on "Mind Your Manners."

In Fresno, Pearl Jam reunited with their original drummer Dave Krusen to play a handful of songs off Ten, the only album he recorded with the band. But unfortunately, Ament has also tested positive for COVID, which resulted in Eddie Vedder and company canceling two shows.

"While the band battled through Oakland after drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for Covid, and Fresno where Ed and the band got through it with the help of Dave Krusen as special guest drummer, they now have to present the heartbreaking news that this morning bassist Jeff Ament has tested positive for Covid," the band wrote in a statement. "This is horrible for everybody involved and we are especially sorry to those out there who have made plans to attend these shows.

"Our attention to staying inside the bubble has been constant. We have truly done all that we could have to remain clear of infection," they added. "Regretfully, the Sacramento and Las Vegas shows are canceled. Ticket refunds will be automatically processed to ticket holders’ method of purchase. We are so very sorry. Be safe out there."

