Pepsi-Infused Pepperoni Pizza Coming To Detroit

Get ready, Detroit: Pizza with Pepsi-infused pepperoni is coming to your city.

Pepsi has partnered with the Culinary Institute of America Consulting to make the world's first “Pepsi-Roni Pizza.” The beverage company shared the news on their Twitter Wednesday (May 18), adding that the venture is a “sweet & spicy collab no one saw coming...” You can view the post below.

“We have always known that pizza tastes better with Pepsi, so we’re thrilled to take this pairing to the next level with our #BetterWithPepsi campaign,” Pepsi Chief Marketing Officer Todd Kaplan said (via MLive).

Pepsi and CIA Consulting designed a recipe that includes using a Pepsi Zero Sugar reduction instead of the water typically used in preparing pepperoni.

“The concept is quite simple. Pepperoni brings a smoky spiciness and the Pepsi adds a citrusy sweetness,” David Kamen, Director of Client Experience for CIA Consulting, said. “It’s an intriguing combination we think pizza fans will be excited to try.”

Pizza lovers in New York City will be the first people able to try the Pepsi-Roni Pizza on National Pizza Party Day (Friday, May 20) for free. After that, the pizza will make its way to Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago. More updates on other cities should arrive by May 24.