Popular Chicken Restaurant Opens First Location In Middle Tennessee

A popular chicken restaurant is opening its first of three new locations in Middle Tennessee.

The first Middle Tennessee Raising Cane's is set to open Friday (May 20) in Cookeville. Located at 1100 Interstate Drive, the Cookeville location will be the fast food chain's second in Tennessee after the one at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Two more restaurants are expected to open in Nashville by the end of the year, a flagship location on Broadway and another on White Bridge Pike, per News Channel 5.

Known for its marinated and hand-battered chicken tenders cooked to order as well its Texas toast and secret sauce, the Cookeville Cane's will feature the restaurant's "enhanced" design, a multi-lane drive thru, open kitchen, mobile ordering and more, per FOX 17.

"This is a super exciting grand opening because it's our first restaurant to open in central Tennessee," said Area Leader of Restaurants Johnny Vigil. "Plus, we are thrilled to join the beautiful Cookeville Community. Surrounded by mountains, caves and lakes, it's hard not to enjoy a day spent in Cookeville. We've hired 150 incredible Crewmembers and we all can't wait to celebrate our grand opening with everyone on Friday!"

The grand opening will include a special ceremony with nearby Tennessee Tech University's mascot Awesome Eagle, Cookeville High School cheerleaders, and even a DJ who will treat guests to some musical entertainment. The first 100 customers to order a combo meal and dine in will receive a Cane's T-shirt, and customers 13 and order can enter for a chance to win free food for a year.

To learn more about Cane's or check out the menu, visit the website here.