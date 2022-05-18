Sasha Banks' Husband Fires Back At Reports On Wife's WWE Walk Out

Sasha Banks' husband, Sarath 'Mikaze' Ton, fired back at reports claiming his wife and her tag-team partner, Naomi, were pulled from WWE live events following their walk out during RAW on Monday (May 16).

"The b******* being spewed is next level," Ton quote-tweeted in response to a post shared by Ringside News.

Additionally, the website -- which has been called out by numerous wrestlers and fans in the past -- had reported that Banks "alienated everyone backstage" and "is not well liked" following her absence on Monday night.

Several of Banks' WWE colleagues, including Bayley, her longtime former tag-team partner, and Shayna Baszler, as well as former WWE stars Dax Harwood and Mia Yim, have publicly shared their support of Banks and Naomi on social media.

(WARNING: Some tweets shared below include coarse language)