These South Carolina Cities Are Among The Best Places To Live In 2022

South Carolina has no shortage of amazing communities, both big and small, that many are proud to call home. But how do they measure up to other cities around the country?

U.S. News & World Report analyzed the 150 most populous metropolitan areas around the U.S. to determine which areas are the best places to live in 2022, using data such as quality of life, job market and desirability. Five cities in the Palmetto State made the list, with three even cracking the Top 50 overall.

These South Carolina cities are among the best places to live in the country:

No. 37: Myrtle Beach

No. 43: Greenville

No. 49: Charleston

No. 62: Spartanburg

No. 80: Columbia

Coming in at No. 37 overall, Myrtle Beach was named the best place to live in the state and among the best in the entire country. With an overall score of 6.4, the coastal city is a popular "tourist haven" that still prioritizes the residents who "are drawn to the area's mild weather and beaches" as they "set down roots here and enjoy the area's low cost of living."

These are the Top 10 best places to live, according to the list:

Huntsville, Alabama Colorado Springs, Colorado Green Bay, Wisconsin Boulder, Colorado San Jose, California Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina Fayetteville, Arkansas Portland, Maine Sarasota, Florida San Francisco, California

Check out the full list here to see the best places to live in the country.