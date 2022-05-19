1 Dead, 1 Critical After Shooting At Riverdale High School Graduation

By Jason Hall

May 19, 2022

Two police officers behind crime scene tape
Photo: Getty Images

One person was killed and another is reported to be in critical condition after a shooting that followed a high school graduation held on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, according to local authorities.

The incident took place as people were leaving the Murphy Center following the ceremony for the Riverdale High School senior class, Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Dan Goodwin said during a news conference Wednesday (May 19) night via NBC News.

MTSU campus police and Murfreesboro police departments received a report of the shooting at around 8:51 p.m. and located both victims -- one pronounced dead and the other in critical, but stable condition -- with gunshot wounds near the tennis courts outside the arena, according to Goodwin.

"Tonight’s shooting at MTSU is a tragedy. We mourn with the family who lost a loved one and the victim injured," Goodwin said.

The shooter remains at large and multiple agencies are involved in the search. Authorities have not released a description of the suspect as of Thursday (May 19) morning.

“We’re asking for the public’s patience as the investigation is very much still active,” Goodwin said via NBC News.

Police haven't determined whether the suspect or the victims were affiliated with MTSU or Riverdale High School.

A Rutherford County Schools spokesperson confirmed an estimated 450 people were in attendance at the event including the graduates, as well as their friends and families.

Riverdale High School announced it will be closed on Thursday (May 19) as a safety precaution.

MTSU issued a campus alert after the shooting was reported, which was lifted as of 4:24 a.m. local time.

