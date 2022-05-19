10 Artists Who Have Helped Spread Mental Health Awareness

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) has announced that 2022's goal is to amplify the message of "Together for Mental Health." A big part of reaching that goal is sharing personal stories to destigmatize mental illness. Some of the biggest music artists in the world have shared their stories of mental health struggles and by doing so, spread awareness and encouraged other people to speak out and get help.

To continue spreading awareness, here are 10 artists who have used their platforms to advocate for mental wellness over the years [The following article contains mentions of suicide and self-harm. If you or someone you know is considering suicide or is in emotional distress, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org]:

The 20-year-old music sensation has been one of the most open and vocal when it comes to mental health. In 2019, at just 17, Billie discussed her struggles with depression, anxiety, body dysmorphia, and self-harm. In a CBS This Morning interview with Gayle King, Eilish told the co-host she seriously considered taking her own life before turning 17. She shared that her mom was the reason she didn't go through with her plan. In her 2021 documentary Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, she further discussed her mental health battles as a young teen and living with Tourette's syndrome. Now, she does her best to support fans who struggle with similar conditions. "I just grab [fans] by the shoulders and I'm like, 'Please take care of yourself and be good to yourself and be nice to yourself. Don't take that extra step and hurt yourself further."