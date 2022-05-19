Selena Gomez Gets Real About 'Very Personal' Mental Health Struggles

Selena Gomez opened up about her "very personal" struggles with mental health during an appearance at the White House.

The Only Murders in the Building star joined a panel at the White House for the Mental Health Youth Action Forum hosted by MTV Entertainment, per People. While speaking alongside youth mental health activists as well as First Lady Jill Biden, Ambassador Susan Rice and US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, she gave a look into her own mental health journey to get where she is today.

"Just to throw in a little bit of my journey, I felt like once I found out what was going on mentally, I found that there was more freedom for me to be okay with what I had, because I was learning about it," she said. "Bringing attention to mental health through media or just by talking about your journeys can help."

Gomez also shared why she believes talking about mental health openly helps to de-stigmatize it for others facing similar struggles, saying it "sets the example that it's a topic that can and should be discussed freely and without shame."

"Mental health is very personal for me, and I hope that by using by platform to share my own story and working with incredibly people like all of you, I can help others feel less along and find the help they need, which is honestly all I want," she said.

Gomez has been outspoken about her mental health journey in the past and even uses her company to help make a difference for anyone struggling. Rare Beauty, along with the Rare Impact Fund launched in 2020, aims to help organizations working to increase access to mental health services in schools.

"My brand Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund supports organizations that expand access to mental health services and education for young people," she said. "And we partner with mental health experts and non-profits throughout the year to share free educational resources."

For more information on the Rare Impact Fund, check out the website here.