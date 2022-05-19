Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn Welcome Second Daughter

By Sarah Tate

May 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, have welcomed their second child and they are "both so in love."

The "2Step" singer made the surprise announcement on Thursday (May 19), sharing a photo of white baby socks on a blanket in a post on Instagram and adding that the longtime couple had another daughter. The post is similar to when they shared news of the birth of their first daughter.

"Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl," he wrote in the caption. "We are both so in love with her and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

Check out his post below!

The announcement came as a surprise to many as the couple kept their second pregnancy a secret; however, they are notoriously private about their personal life. It wasn't even clear if the pair had tied the knot until Sheeran casually confirmed they were married after referring to her as his wife in a song.

As of Thursday, it is unclear when the new baby was born and what they have named her. Their little bundle of joy is the newest addition to their growing family. Sheeran and Seaborn welcomed their first child, daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in 2020.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Ed Sheeran
