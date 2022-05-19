Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn Welcome Second Daughter

Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, have welcomed their second child and they are "both so in love."

The "2Step" singer made the surprise announcement on Thursday (May 19), sharing a photo of white baby socks on a blanket in a post on Instagram and adding that the longtime couple had another daughter. The post is similar to when they shared news of the birth of their first daughter.

"Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl," he wrote in the caption. "We are both so in love with her and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

Check out his post below!