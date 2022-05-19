Kidnapped Woman Rescued After Leaving Note At Tennessee Restaurant

An allegedly kidnapped woman was rescued in Tennessee after leaving a note behind for a fast food worker to find.

A woman and her boyfriend stopped at a KFC on Winchester Road in Memphis on Sunday (May 15), but it wasn't long before workers realized something was wrong. One of the employees found a note the woman had left behind "begging for help" and ended up calling police, per NBC News.

When officers arrived around 5 p.m., approaching the couple that matched a description from the worker, the man, identified as 23-year-old Diego Glay, fled on foot, according to a news release. He led police on a brief chase before ultimately being apprehended and taken into custody.

The woman reportedly took a bus to Tennessee to meet Glay, but he refused to let her leave after they got into an argument. According to an arrest affidavit, the woman told police Glay would physically assault her, including punching her in the face. He also reportedly took her phone when she tried to leave him and didn't allow her to leave his sight for days at a time.

"Glay held her physically against her will with physical assaults, threats and being armed with a handgun," Memphis Police said.

Glay is charged with kidnapping and evading arrest. He is currently being held in Shelby County Jail on a $35,000 bond with a preliminary hearing set for June 1.