Kim Kardashian Was At Red Lobster When She Learned She Passed 'Baby Bar'

Kim Kardashian found out she passed the "baby bar" while dining at Red Lobster. In the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim anxiously awaited the results of the First-Year Law Students' Examination in December of 2021 while sitting in her car in the parking lot of the seafood restaurant.

“I go in the car because if I’m upset I don’t want to have everyone stare," Kim explained. According to Page Six, she had previously failed the exam three times and this time the stakes were very high. “You are only allowed to take the baby bar a certain amount of times. This was the last time I could ever take it, so if I don’t [pass] then this law school journey is over for me.”

Kim and her daughter North, along with KKW Beauty chief marketing officer Tracy Romulus and her kids Remi and Ryan all walked out of the Red Lobster to look up the results of Kim's exam. After a few dramatic reality tv moments, Kim screamed and yelled, "I passed!"

"Is this real?" she said before she started to cry. "I’m so happy. Like, I literally didn’t think I did.” After the exciting news, she FaceTimed her professor Chuck Shonholtz and revealed her location. “I’m at Red Lobster! North won her first basketball game ever and we came to Red Lobster and I’m in the car.”

At the time, Kim announced she passed the test via Instagram. She captioned the post: “Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!”